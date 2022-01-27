3 streets through Elle Sharp Park in Jackson closed due to illegal activity

JACKSON, Mich. — Three streets through Jackson’s Ella Sharp Park will be partially closed for the remainder of the winter season due to "increased illegal activity," the city said.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council voted unanimously to close sections of Birchwood Drive, Maplewood Drive and West Hickory Avenue to vehicle traffic for the rest of the winter season. Pedestrians will still be able to enjoy the park.

According to a press release from the city of Jackson, the illegal activity includes “people dumping trash, vandalizing property, and taking large trucks off streets and onto lawns, which tears up grass and causes big ruts.”

On West Hickory Avenue, the press release says, there has been an increase in traffic volume and crashes “due to people driving recklessly.”

Aaron Dimick, City of Jackson Jackson Road Closure Map

West Hickory Avenue will be closed between the park’s maintenance garage and Horton Road, Birchwood Drive will be closed between the Golf Learning Center, and Maplewood Drive between the softball parking lot and Probert Road.

Aaron Dimick, City of Jackson Damage off Birchwood Drive



The city also said street conditions in this area are becoming an issue and closing would help preserve their condition and allow the Department of Public Works to “give more attention to…neighborhood streets.”

“We hope the street closures make a difference in reducing illegal activity in the park,” Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover said in a statement. "Our residents should be able to safely enjoy the park without having to worry about these issues.”

Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said he expects the closure to take place in the next couple of weeks.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook