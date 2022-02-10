Watch
28-year-old man dies in Jackson fire, police suspect arson

Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 10, 2022
JACKSON, Mich. — A 28-year-old man died in an early morning fire on Jackson's east side that police believe was started intentionally.

The Jackson Police Department said officers were dispatched to 2202 E. Ganson St. around 2 a.m. today to assist firefighters with a house fire.

Firefighters found the man inside the house, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the fire was set intentionally on the front porch of the house.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796 or to report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

