28-year-old dead after single vehicle crash in Hillsdale County's Wheatland Township

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 28-year-old from Hudson was found dead after a single vehicle car crash in Hillsdale County’s Wheatland Township.

Michigan State Police reports that the crash happened Thursday evening between 5:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m on Stewart Road east of South Somerset Road.

The investigation showed a vehicle traveling westbound on Stewart Road crossed the centerline and went off the roadway crashing into a cornfield more than 100 feet off of the road. The crash ejected the driver and the vehicle landed on top of the driver.

Michigan State Police has not released the name of the victim or other identifying information, and the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at (517) 780-4580.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook