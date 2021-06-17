24-year-old Jackson man shot in the head by an 'acquaintance;' suspect arrested in Tennessee

JACKSON, Mich. — A 20-year-old man was arrested in Tennessee in connection with a Tuesday night shooting in Jackson.

Around 10:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jackson police found 24-year-old man outside in the 800 block of Bush Street with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health and then later transferred to Henry Ford in Detroit. He remains in critical but stable condition.

A warrant was issued for Christian Byrd, 20, on Wednesday for assault with intent to murder and felony firearm, according to Jackson Police Department Director Elmer Hitt. Investigators found that Byrd had family connections in Tennessee and had fled there.

In cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service, Byrd was located in Shelby Township, Tennessee, and taken into custody. He will be held there until he is extradited to Michigan.

“The public should know the victim and suspect were acquaintances,” Hitt said. “This was not a random act.”

