21-year-old woman stabbed to death in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. — A 21-year-old woman is dead and a 26-year-old man is in critical condition after a Monday morning assault in Jackson County’s Summit Township.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crime.

According to the Jackson County office of the sheriff, deputies responded to the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole House in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard on a report of multiple stabbing victims inside of a residence.

The woman, identified as Jazmine Essex, and the man were both stabbed “multiple” times, police said. Both were residents of the home.

Essex died from her injuries at Henry Ford Jackson. The man is still in critical condition.

The suspect in the case is Robert Annabel II. Annabel fled the scene and was arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies near a Walmart.

Officials will be seeking warrants for open murder and attempted murder against Annabel.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at (517) 768-7931 or mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

