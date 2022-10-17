2 people arrested after allegedly cutting off catalytic converters in Jackson's Summit Township

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were arrested in connection to larceny of motor vehicle parts. It happened Sunday morning in Jackson County’s Summit Township.

A caller told law enforcement that they heard what they believed to be a saw cutting metal.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 5700 South Meridian Road and found two suspects that fled the area on foot. They found one suspect hiding underneath a vehicle.

Deputies found several vehicles with catalytic converters cut off.

A suspect admitted to cutting them off during an interview with the Michigan State Police.

A 32-year-old and and a 29-year-old, both from Jackson, were taken into police custody.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook