Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

2 people arrested after allegedly cutting off catalytic converters in Jackson's Summit Township

Catalytic Converter Thefts
Steve Helber/AP
Used catalytic converter that was removed from cars at a salvage yard are piled up in a carton Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Thefts of the emission control devices have jumped over the last two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Catalytic Converter Thefts
Posted at 2:56 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 14:56:43-04

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were arrested in connection to larceny of motor vehicle parts. It happened Sunday morning in Jackson County’s Summit Township.

A caller told law enforcement that they heard what they believed to be a saw cutting metal.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 5700 South Meridian Road and found two suspects that fled the area on foot. They found one suspect hiding underneath a vehicle.

Deputies found several vehicles with catalytic converters cut off.

A suspect admitted to cutting them off during an interview with the Michigan State Police.

A 32-year-old and and a 29-year-old, both from Jackson, were taken into police custody.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter