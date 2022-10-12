2 elementary schools placed on lockdown due to robbery in Brooklyn

JACKSON, Mich. — Two elementary schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a bank robbery that occurred nearby.

Columbia Township Police Department officers were dispatched to a Comerica Bank, located at 11351 Brooklyn Road, for a robbery.

A person entered the bank, showed a firearm and later fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Columbia Lower Elementary School and Columbia Upper Elementary School were placed on lockdown because the location of the suspect was unknown.

"Additionally, Columbia School District transportation was instructed to note enter the area until the situation was secured," a news release from the department said.

Officers were given a description of the suspect and the vehicle they used.

"Shortly thereafter contact was made with the occupant of a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle on Wampler’s Lake Road in Columbia Township," the release said. "Further investigation into this vehicle and the occupant discovered numerous articles of evidence of the crime and furthermore the evidence identified the suspect of this crime as well."

