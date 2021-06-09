19-year-old woman shot on 600 block of South Mechanic Street

JACKSON, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman was shot in the 600 block of South Mechanic Street in Jackson Tuesday night.

Jackson Police were dispatched to the scene around 9 p.m. and found the 19-year-old woman on the back porch of a residence. She had sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The woman was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where she was taken into surgery.

She remains in critical but stable condition.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation,” Director Elmer Hitt said. “No arrests in connection with the incident have been made at this time.”

