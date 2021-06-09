Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

19-year-old woman shot on 600 block of South Mechanic Street

items.[0].image.alt
Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 18:00:17-04

JACKSON, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman was shot in the 600 block of South Mechanic Street in Jackson Tuesday night.

Jackson Police were dispatched to the scene around 9 p.m. and found the 19-year-old woman on the back porch of a residence. She had sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The woman was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where she was taken into surgery.

She remains in critical but stable condition.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation,” Director Elmer Hitt said. “No arrests in connection with the incident have been made at this time.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt