Police identify 16-year-old killed in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson police have identified the 16-year-old boy who died in a Monday evening shooting as Se’Dale Goodwin.

Police were called to the area of West High Street and Sheldon Street, where they found Goodwin bleeding severely from a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health, where he died.

Preliminary investigation revealed Goodwin was walking with two other people when someone shot at them multiple times. He was hit once.

Police are still looking for a suspect. There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

