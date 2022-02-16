Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

15-year-old boy arrested in connection with Summit Township gas station robbery

WPIX
Police
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 10:48:23-05

JACKSON, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday morning armed robbery at the Buddy’s Mini-Mart in Summit Township.

Jackson County Sheriff’s detectives arrested the suspect Tuesday evening after executing a search warrant in the 300 block of Prairie Street in Summit Township.

Detectives found clothing worn by the suspect and as well as a handgun.

It is unclear if the second suspect has been found.

The 15-year-old is being held at the Jackson County Youth Center.

