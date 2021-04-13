14 day quarantine recommendation reinstated in Hillsdale County

JACKSON, Mich. — The latest COVID-19 surge is prompting the Branch-Hillsdale-St.Joseph Community Health Agency to reinstate the 14 day quarantine for close contacts. This means if you have been in close contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19, that you should also quarantine for 14 days to monitor symptoms.

Hillsdale County has seen rising rates like the rest of Michigan for a month now. The 11.4 percent daily positivity rate and 18.2 percent 7 day average as of April 9 is down from the day before. Health officials are trying to get ahead of this so daily averages continue to go down.

"Due to increased cases, there may also be a delay in contacting someone who tests positive for the virus or has been in close contact to someone who has COVID-19," Health Officer Rebecca Burns said.

Burns says if you receive a positive COVID-19 test, you must isolate for a minimum of 10 days from the start of your symptom(s), or your positive test date if you did not have symptoms.

Health officials also recommend to notify your close contacts that they may have been exposed and encourage them to quarantine for 14 days dating from when they were in contact with you.

Jackson County has seen their cases rise as well. April 9 data from MI Safe Start shows positive COVID-19 test rates have been on upward trajectory since March 9. The most current data shows Jackson County to have a 17.4 percent 7 day average and 18.6 percent daily positiveity rate.

The Jackson County Health Department has prioritized COVID-19 contact cases.

The 14 day quarantine comes from MDHHS recommendations.

