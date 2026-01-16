13-year-old charged with murder in Jackson shooting death

JACKSON, Mich — A 13-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Jackson early Thursday morning.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey A. Guernsey announced Thursday that the juvenile respondent is being held on allegations of first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, armed robbery, larceny of a firearm and felony firearm. The victim in the case is also a juvenile.

The shooting incident occurred in the City of Jackson in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2026.

The juvenile respondent remains placed at the Jackson County Youth Center.

Due to the respondent's age, he cannot be charged as an adult in Michigan. The case will remain with the Family Court under a designated petition, meaning the proceedings will occur in juvenile court, but he will be entitled to all the hearings and due process rights as an adult.

If convicted, the juvenile respondent would be subject to sentencing as a juvenile, adult or blended, based on the rulings of the Family Court Judge and pursuant to Michigan state laws.

The maximum possible penalties for first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder are life in the Department of Corrections.

The prosecuting attorney's office will not release the names of either the juvenile respondent or the victim due to the sensitive nature of the proceedings.

A Jackson teen died early Thursday morning after apparently being shot in the face, say Jackson Police.

Police say they responded to a home on the 500 block of Harris Street on Jackson's East Side, where they found the victim.

Two suspects were taken into custody following a search of the neighborhood.

Jackson Police say they arrived at a house on the 500 block of Harris Street on Jackson's East Side at approximately 1 am, where they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot to his face.

"A preliminary investigation showed that two suspects left the area in a Northbound direction," said Jackson's Chief of Police Christopher Simpson.

Police say the Jackson County Sheriff Department's K9 unit tracked two juvenile suspects — one 13 years old, the other — 15 years old — to the 1300 block of Leroy Street.

"Once [police] got there they established a perimeter around the residence, got on the loudspeaker, and got the suspects out without incident," said Simpson.

Police say the 13-year-old suspect is at the Jackson County Youth Center and will be petitioned on "open murder" and the 15-year-old was released into the custody of a parent.

The wounded boy was transported to Jackson's Henry Ford Hospital, where he died from the injuries. The victim was identified as Isaiah Ramos-Bostwick of Jackson.

Simpson says the police are putting together their reports and will hand them over to the Prosecutor's office to decide what the charges will be.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Michael Galbreath at (517)768-8769 or Crime Stoppers at (517)483-7867.

