11-year-old dies in Hillsdale County after being struck by a boat on Lake Michindoh

JACKSON, Mich. — A 11-year-old girl died in Hillsdale County Wednesday after being struck by a boat on Lake Michindoh.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on the lake offshore of the Michindoh Conference Center.

A 25-year-old lifeguard from the conference center was operating a boat that was pulling 12 children on a banana boat. A 29-year-old woman was also on the boat watching the children.

Three children fell off the banana boat into the water, and when the boat driver returned to pick up the children, the boat struck the girl, who was "not previously seen in the water."

"The man operating the boat immediately jumped into the water to help the child," the release said.

A woman called 911 for an ambulance, and then another person called 911 giving dispatchers more details.

The girl was transported to the dock and was met by emergency responders. She was transported to Hillsdale County Hospital where she later died.

"Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor. Weather conditions were favorable for boating; the boat was the only operating vessel on the lake when the incident occurred," the release said. "The boat operator has a Michigan boater safety certificate and is cooperating with the investigation."

Because the investigation is ongoing, the department has not released the names of those involved.

