1 woman is dead following a shooting in Hillsdale County

Suspect will be arraigned Monday on a homicide charge
Posted at 12:20 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 12:20:40-04

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. — A 26-year-old woman died Friday night after being shot in Hillsdale County.

The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township.

Michigan State Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area at around 10 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found Tasha Cole on the ground with a single gunshot wound.

Cole was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old suspect has been arrested and will be arraigned Monday on a suspected charge of homicide.

