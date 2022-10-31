1 teen dead after shooting in Jackson late Saturday night

JACKSON, Mich. — One teen is dead following a shooting in Jackson late Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the the 1800 block of Pringle Avenue at around 11:49 p.m.

Jackson Police Department officers responded to the area and found a large crowd due to a party at a house in the area.

The teenager, 17-year-old John Johnson, was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police say that no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637.

