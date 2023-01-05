1 person in Hillsdale County is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting

HILLSDALE, Mich. — A shooting in Hillsdale County has left one person in critical condition.

It happened Wednesday just after 9:30 p.m. in Jefferson Township.

Michigan State Police say a 24-year-old from Hillsdale was driving on Osseo Road near Beecher Road when the suspect, who was driving in a separate vehicle, shot several bullets at the victim’s vehicle.

One round penetrated the driver’s side door of the victim’s vehicle and struck the victim in both legs. The victim was transported to Hillsdale Hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The suspect was located at a residence in Bronson and was taken into custody without incident and is lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook