1 person dead from house fire in Jackson County's Columbia Township

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was killed in a house fire in Jackson County’s Columbia Township.

Firefighters responded to an emergency call just before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of White Road for a report of a heavy fire showing and the possibility that someone was still inside.

Columbia Township Fire Chief Scott Cota said shortly after crews arrived there was an immediate call for a second alarm and several minutes later a call for a third alarm fire.

Nine departments were on scene for eight hours. The first floor of the home collapsed into the basement and the roof also collapsed. This prevented firefighters from being able to enter the home, and it became a defensive fire, according to Cota.

“We arrive on scene to a heavily involved structure, any evidence that would have pointed one way or another is burned off at this point,” he said.

According to officials, they believe there was no smoke detection. He believes it most likely involved with heating of the house.

“We don’t find anything that would indicate foul play but it is still under investigation,” Cota said. “A tragedy that could have been prevented.”

Michigan State Police and local law enforcement are investigating the fire.

