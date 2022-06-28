1 man dead after multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday night

LANSING MICH. — One man died Monday night in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Grass Lake Township.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette reported that around 8:58 p.m. deputies from his office along with other first repsonders were called to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 near Clear Lake Road.

The crash occurred when a Ford passenger car was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-94 and struck a Chevrolet SUV, and then, a semi-truck collided with the SUV.

The driver of the Ford, a 55-year-old man from Washtenaw County, was found dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the SUV had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Police do not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

