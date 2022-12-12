1 dead, 2 injured from house fire in Hillsdale's Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman is dead and two people are in the hospital after a Monday morning house fire in Hillsdale County.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. in Jefferson Township.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Hudson Road near Lake Avenue for a report of a fully-involved house fire.

Dispatchers advised a person was still inside the residence.

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to get entry into the mobile home but were forced back by heavy flames and thick smoke.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department arrived and were able to extinguish the fire.

A second woman and man were taken to Hillsdale Hospital for minor injuries.

The fire remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall division.

