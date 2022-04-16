Young donors are making a difference for Sparrow Hospital healthcare workers

LANSING, Mich. — Thousands of people give to Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital on an annual basis. This week’s Good Neighbors are some of those donors and they are proving that you don’t need years of wisdom and deep pockets to do great things for our community.

Eight-year-old East Lansing resident Wynn Slater raised over $100 selling hot cocoa for Sparrow healthcare workers.

Wynn Slater Wynn Slater's Hot Coco stand which raised money for Sparrow Hospital

“I did a hot cocoa stand and why I did this fundraiser is because I know some people are having a hard time right now," Slater said.

And she's not alone.

Dancers with Lansing Fusion Dance Center made thank you cards for the healthcare workers in Sparrow hospital’s pediatric unit and were able to deliver them in person. Madison Hagerman, one of the dancers, says the group just wanted to say thank you.

“It's a good feeling. They truly deserve it and I look up to them, they are incredibly strong people," said Hagerman.

And Rylie Dewley, Miss Michigan’s Outstanding Teen, created care packages do donate to the kids at Sparrow’s cardiovascular pediatric unit because she says she knows how lonely it can be for kids who are hospitalized.

Rylie Dewley Rylie Dewley, Miss Michigan’s Outstanding Teen, puts together care kits for Sparrow Hospital.





“At the age of 13, I was diagnosed with leaky valves and mitral insufficiency, the most common form of valvular heart disease," said Dewley. "And in simple terms, it just means that my heart can't pump blood through my body in the way it should."

"I reached out to Sparrow hospital, and I was able to create care packages to donate to their cardiovascular pediatric unit just to let the kids know that someone's thinking of them and that they're not alone because I know that that would have really helped me in my journey," said Dewley.

Kathy Marble is Sparrow Hospital’s Director of Pediatric Services and says she is so proud of all the kids that give back to the hospital.

“These kids are great neighbors because they give back to their community," Marble said. "Most of them at one time or another have been a part of our sparrow family. They’ve been a patient here at one of our units or received pediatric services. And so, they're just coming back to give back to those that have taken care of them.”

Kathy says many young donors make it an annual tradition to give. Wynn says that is her plan.

“This summer, I’m going to make a snow cone stand because I have a snow cone maker, and my goal is to raise over $100 again," she said.

We want to thank everyone who donates to help our health care workers, especially the young people who are learning early the great feeling that comes from making a difference in our communities.

You are this week’s Good Neighbors.

