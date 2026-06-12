The Dancing Man: How One Okemos Neighbor Spreads Joy One Dance at a Time.

OKEMOS, Mich. — Known around town as "The Dancing Man," Chemo Rodriguez uses dance, kindness and conversation to bring people together and brighten the lives of those around him.

Bobby Hoffman Chemo Rodriguez

At Henry's Place in Okemos, Rodriguez has become something of a local celebrity.

Bobby Hoffman Henry's Place in Okemos

"Every time he walks through the door, people say it's a dancing man, because he used to teach dance, and he still does to some people," said Jennifer Woehl.

The nickname seems to fit.

On any given day, Rodriguez can be found dancing with friends and strangers alike. One day it's Traci Ruiz. The next day it might be someone else.

For Rodriguez, dancing was never about performing. It's about connecting with people.

Henry Kwok has watched that happen for years.

Bobby Hoffman Henry Kwok owner of Henry's Place

"You know, he's such a great heart," Kwok said. "He loves bringing joy to people, even though they're strangers. He loves coming to strangers and sparking up small conversations. I feel like a lot of people don't do that anymore, talk to people, and he just loves bringing that joy."

Rodriguez says dancing is about sharing something you love with others.

"Dancing is about enjoying what you do and love what you do, and sharing that with someone that does the same thing, and then sharing it with the audience," he said.

Those who know Rodriguez say that's exactly what he does. He meets people where they are and reminds them they still have a reason to smile.

Ruiz said that's why she nominated him as a Good Neighbor.

"Chemo's delight, well, he makes everybody else's day," Ruiz said. "He says it gives him glory back to be able to brighten other people's day."

Ask Rodriguez how old he is, and don't expect a straightforward answer.

"I'm 21 times four plus five," he joked.

Bobby Hoffman Chemo Rodriguez this week's Good Neighbor

The truth is, Rodriguez approaches life with the enthusiasm of someone much younger.

"Every single person has in their soul the desire to make some kind of movement," he said. "Everybody can dance."

And according to Rodriguez, everybody can make a difference.

"The most important, you have to love something, but you have to be more than that," he said. "You have to be kind. And the third, the most important is have faith."

Love. Kindness. Faith.

Not a bad way to dance through life.

That's why Chemo Rodriguez, better known as The Dancing Man, is this week's Good Neighbor.

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