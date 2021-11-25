The Caring Neighbor Foundation brings people together to give back and build community.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — You know you live in a great neighborhood when you have caring neighbors who reach out, especially in times of need. One such group calls themselves the Caring Neighbor Foundation. And they're hoping it will catch on.

Barry Merrill is a member of the group and says the Caring Neighbor Foundation is all about passing kindness forward, and so much more.

"So many people are shut-in or forgotten about," said Merrill. "They are neglected for whatever reason. If we can make just a little bit of difference in some people's lives even for just a short period of time. That's all we need!”

On Tuesday night, just in time for the holiday, foundation members passed out baskets filled with turkeys and all the trimmings for a complete Thanksgiving dinner. And that's just one of the many things the group does throughout the year.

Richard Currier is the founder of Caring Neighbor Foundation and says it's all about neighbor helping neighbor.

"People need each other," said Currier. "If you don't solve the problems at the local level, how do you expect to solve them on the national level? It's just very fundamental! Even a child knows you have to care. Just watch children. They respond to care automatically. They have to learn not to care, which is unfortunate.”

The group hosts Christmas parties in December where they pass out holiday gift bags. In the summer they hold bingo parties to support the Grand Ledge Food Bank, The Ronald McDonald House, and other local charities. They also give out small grants to non-profits like the Greater Lansing Food Bank the Kids Bike Repair project.

Currier says every person has something positive to give to another person.

“The individual is a tremendous treasure," Currier said. "You have to dig to find the treasure. And people need to find that treasure in themselves. Then they can discover it in their neighbor. Sharing is a connection between one person one neighbor and another. if that atmosphere is there, communication happens and that’s where the discovery goes about.”

If you would like more information on the Caring Neighbor Foundation or want to learn more about starting a chapter in your neighborhood, visit The Caring Neighbor Foundation website.

You are this week’s Good Neighbors.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook