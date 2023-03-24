South Lansing man finds creative way to pass kindness forward

LANSING, Mich. — There is a store in South Lansing's Logan Square called New and Used Goodies. It’s the brainchild of this week’s Good Neighbor who is all about passing kindness forward.

Lansing resident James Dilwurth is a frequent customer of New and Used Goodies. He says he finds lots of treasures for a very reasonable price.



“I can come out of here fresh. Everything is $1. I can leave with some money in my pocket.” says Dilwurth.

Victor Cager owns New and Used Goodies, where everything is one dollar or less. Victor started the store two years ago, during the pandemic, as a way to give back to the community.

According to Cager, everyone talks about helping others in need, but he wanted to make it happen.

“You know, we talk about what needs to be done. You know, we see what needs to be done, but a lot of folks don't act on it," explained Cager, "This is my act. This is me acting out. You know, this is my way of saying you know what, I will say I will take charge I will take lead, you know, and I'm just hoping and praying that a lot of folks will fall behind it.”

Cager buys all the store’s merchandise in a unique way. He researches and finds storage units that are being liquidated and purchases the items inside. He then searches for the owners to give them an opportunity to take back what they want. The rest is brought to his store.

Gail Tanner is a frequent shopper and says she loves visiting the store. “Every day, they've got new stuff coming in and going out. It's a nice place.” said Tanner.

Lucy Solis works for community outreach with Lansing Mayor Schor's office. Solis says Cager is a great neighbor for helping others. “There's a lot of people that can utilize these services. A lot of people go without. And they have to save up three or four paychecks to buy some pots and pans or to get a stove. And here on the south side is a store to help people in those situations,” she said.

Cager says he doesn't make much money, but that isn't why he is in business. “You know what, there is not a lot of money involved. I get my satisfaction from helping people. What I do make, I put right back into helping everybody else. I make enough to make ends meet."

We want to thank Victor Cager, this week’s Good Neighbor.

