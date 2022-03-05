'Someone once called me the great connector': Yanice Jackson helping the community one good deed at a time

LANSING, Mich. — This week’s Good Neighbor is Lansing resident Yanice Jackson. She is all about connecting the community and helping wherever she can. She says serving others is just a part of her DNA.

“I’m always glad to help out, even when the weather outside isn’t the best.”

Every Friday, Jackson delivers food and personal items to places throughout the city where she knows they can be used, such as The Fledge community center.

The Fledge founder, Jerry Norris, says Yanice is as genuine as they come and she understands the needs of the community.

“It’s the authentic caring that I think makes her a great neighbor, if you don’t mind the hyperbole. It’s not hyperbole; it’s real, authentic, effort! She understands food dignity," said Norris. "We have food insecurity in the community right now. A lot of people are at our food stands. And frankly, they get sick of macaroni and cheese and all the generic brands. They are always happy to see Yanice because she will bring meat from Whole Foods. To be able to give out fresh meat and fresh produce is really a dignity boost.”

Jackson says she tries to help as much as she can because she sees the need.

“If I can help meet a need for someone else, that makes me feel good.”

Yanice says it’s in her DNA to give back. Her dad, Jay Price, was the publisher of the Chronicle Newspaper and taught her the value of service.

Mr. Price died last month, but Yanice says she will continue his legacy and is taking over publishing the paper her dad founded more than three decades ago.

She says giving back has always helped her through the rough times.

“It helps lift me out of a dark place, so I'm not swimming in depression. You know, if I'm feeling like I'm disconnected, I can go out and reconnect and provide the resources that I have to others. So yeah, it helps my heart, but it also helps me holistically; helps my mental health.”

Part of Yanice’s outreach is visiting Lansing resident and Vietnam veteran Charles James. She brings him food and looks after him.

James says Yanice is God sent.

“I’m on oxygen. I have COPD. In the winter, it’s hard for me to get around, especially outside. It’s hard to breathe in cold weather so her helping me out takes a big burden off from me, so I don’t have to go out there and fight this weather. It’s a blessing. It really is.”

Yanice works full time and is now publisher of The Chronicle newspaper and volunteers at numerous organizations throughout the city. She says she is on a mission to make a difference in any way she can.

“Someone once called me the great connector. I said, alright. I kind of like that.”

Yanice Jackson, we want to say thank you for all you do to help others. You are this week’s Good Neighbor.

