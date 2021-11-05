Lansing woman was in the right place at the right time, credited with saving man's life

HASLETT, Mich. — Sometimes friendships can start in the most unusual ways.

This week's Good Neighbor met her best friend in the first week of her new job as a delivery driver. Had she not delivered a package next door to his house, she wouldn't have made a new friend, or – saved his life.

In May of 2021, Lansing resident Jazlynn Trevino was on her third day of work as a delivery driver.

She says she had just dropped a package off at a house when she noticed something unusual in the driveway next door.

"I saw this man on all fours right by his car," Trevino said. "I kind of was wondering, what is he doing? Is he searching for something? Is he in need of help? I wasn't sure. So, I hurried up and delivered the package, and I instantly ran over to him. I asked him if he was okay and needed help."

Adam Fakult Jazlynn and Milton catch up in the driveway where she stopped to help.

"I was backing out of the garage when I knew something wasn't right," said Milton Scales. "I had to get out of the car. I felt lightheaded. I felt myself going down. I was trying to make it to the grass. The next thing I knew, I was laying in the back of an ambulance."

"I'm just thankful that I was there," said Trevino. "And I knew what to do, and I know what I had to do."

Milton says he has had diabetes for 23 years, and this was the second time he had a medical emergency related to the diseas.

Michael Hamel is the Meridian Township Fire Chief. He says Jazlynn is a hero.

Adam Fakult Jazlynn shows Milton old photos on her phone.

"That's the first chain and survival. When a citizen or a good neighbor does what Jazlynn did, that helps us be more successful with our job," Chief Hamel said. "For someone to do that, who doesn't even know that citizen that's injured, it is pretty awesome!"

Jazzlynn says since their unusual meeting in May, she and Milton have become very close.

"We're best friends pretty much. I enjoy his company and everything that he's brought to me, and I've brought to him," said Jazzlyn.

Milton agrees and says he is a lucky man.

"I was just blessed and fortunate to be pulled back because it just wasn't my time yet," said Scales. I probably wouldn't be talking to you right now if Jazlynn didn't see me."

Jazlynn Travino, we want to say thank you for jumping in to help when you knew it was needed.

You are this week's Good Neighbor.

