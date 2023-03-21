Lansing family remembers their mom and aunt, who were both Rosie-the-Riveters

LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday, March 21, is Rosie the Riveter Day at the Capitol. It's a time to celebrate the millions of women who played an essential role in helping the United States win World War II.

The iconic image of Rosie the Riveter was part of a campaign to recruit more female workers. Lansing resident Larc Samuelson and his wife Merry recently sat down recently to share stories about Rosie the Riveters with their granddaughter Hayden. Hayden's great-grandmother Ruby and her twin sister Ruth were Rosies.

“It probably would have been 1941 when they were 18," says Larc. "They worked at the Cadillac plant of the Chris-Craft Boat Company.” Larc’s mom and aunt were part of the millions of women who took factory jobs during World War II, producing tanks, ships, planes, and other materials.

Lark says the two women left their home in Iowa to make landing crafts in Michigan.

“Ruth handled the drill that they riveted. I believe they were working on the heavy canvas that covered the boats. And she would take that and drill it in," says Merry, recalling a conversation with her mother-in-law. "And that's what she was doing the day the war ended. The foreman came in and said, the war's over. We don't need your services any longer. Ruby said, 'I put down my tools, walked out, grabbed my lunchbox, and returned to the farm."'

Larc says he wanted to ensure future generations knew what the Rosies did. “It's a way of honoring my mom and my aunt, as well as the other ladies, many other ladies that contributed to that effort and didn't get the recognition which they had deserved for a long, long time.”

Lark contacted Cindy Kangas, the Executive Director of the Capital Area Manufacturing Council, to tell her the story of his mom and aunt. The council is joining other groups to organize an event Tuesday, March 21 at the Capitol building.

“It's time to tell their story," Cindy says. "And I think most Rosies, if they're still with us, are around 100 years old. So, time is of the essence. We want to hear their stories to share them with the next generations.

If you would like more information on Tuesday's Rosie-The Riveter Day at the Capital, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rosie-day-tickets-444138057887

