Grand Ledge builder wants to give away a new roof

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — This week's Good Neighbor is a local builder who has a history of passing kindness forward and helping others.

His latest idea is to give away a new roof. But, to do that, he needs your help finding the right person.

Korey Hatter is the owner of 42 North Construction in Grand Ledge. But it’s his work in the community that sets him apart.

Missty Trudell, who nominated Korey as a Good Neighbor, says he is one of a kind.

“Korey is one of those people that whatever room he shows up, he is looking for ways to help. It's just who he is. You feel that the moment that you meet him.

Right now, Korey is looking for someone who needs a new roof but may not have the means to do it. His plan is to give them that new roof for free.

“Any single mothers or struggling mothers out there, or perhaps veterans that need a new roof. Really, I’m looking for anyone who is having a hard time or that could use this and can’t afford it right now. It's something that they need. We have the chance that we can offer it.”

This isn’t the first time Korey has given away a roof. A couple of years ago he learned of a local woman who was at the end of her life but in desperate need of a new roof. Korey says that experience changed his life.

“When it was done, she wrote us a letter. That letter alone affected me. No one ever needs to see it. It was towards me. And I mean, that did it right there. Just her thank you. She was able to get out one last time and have a trip with her friends that she wasn't going to be able to do otherwise because she was trying to get her house done. She knew that she didn't have much time left. She was trying to get her house finished so that she could leave it for her family.”

Korey says giving away a roof is just something he can do to pass kindness forward.

“The way that prices have gone up in this business, you know, roofing alone is just incredible. And you know, realizing how much of a struggle it is for most people to come up with the money to put a roof on their house is difficult. But it’s also one of the most important things on your home.”

If you know of someone who needs a new roof, Korey says he would like to hear from you.

“Write us a short letter on why you think the person deserves it, [and] what the struggles have been. Do they have any big problems going on?

If you would like to contact Korey and nominate someone for a new roof you can visit his Facebook page at @42NorthConstructionLLC or write him a letter and mail it to:

Korey Hatter

42 North Construction

10224 W. Grand River Avenue,

Grand Ledge, MI, 48837

The deadline to submit nominations is April 4. And you can be sure that FOX 47 News will be following up on this story.

In the meantime, we want to say thank you to Korey Hatter for going to new heights to help others. You are this week’s Good Neighbor.

