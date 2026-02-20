Good Neighbors: How Chosen Vision Is Changing Lives Through Kindness

DEWITT, Michigan — There is a home in DeWitt where kindness is simply part of the routine.

This is Chosen Vision, a nonprofit founded in 1991 that operates five staffed homes across Michigan, helping adults with developmental disabilities live independent, fulfilling lives.

Tina Schrump is Chosen Vision’s administrator.

Bobby Hoffman Chosen Vision

“We have really great staff, and we treat it like a home, like a family home,” Schrump says. “When residents want to go places or do things, we support that.”

And when the residents decide they want to do something meaningful, they choose something simple but powerful, like donating birthday cake kits to the food bank.

Bobby Hoffman Tina Schrump

“They call it birthday cake packing,” Schrump explains. “We pack birthday cakes into metal pans with candles, frosting, and birthday balloons. We take them to the Lansing food pantry so families who may have a child’s birthday coming up can ask for a cake and make it for their kids.”

Bobby Hoffman James Lindsey

James Lindsey is 35 years old and lives here.

“I love living here so much,” Lindsey says. “I love living at Chosen Vision because you get to do fun stuff.”

Schrump says she is proud of the residents, whom she affectionately calls her kids.

“They have big hearts, and they really like to help people,” she says. “I see them holding the door open for an older person or helping someone through the door.”

Today, those birthday cake kits are headed to the Lansing Food Bank.

Bobby Hoffman Cake Kits

“Anyone who wants to contribute to the mission of making sure every neighbor across mid-Michigan has enough food is a good neighbor,” says Katlyn Cardoso with the Lansing Food Bank.

Bobby Hoffman Katlyn Cardoso

“Neighbors helping neighbors is always a good thing. What’s special about the cake kits is that food is so much more than nourishment. It’s joy, celebration, belonging, and fun. Things like birthday cakes are often the first to go when family budgets get tight.”

Back at the house, that sense of care continues.

“They treat each other like family,” Schrump says. “Some of them will bend over and tie someone else’s shoe, zip their coat, or remind them, ‘Hey, it’s cold out. Get your gloves.’ They’re like brothers in this house.”

For Lindsey, helping others is part of what makes this home feel like home.

“It’s wonderful to do something for other people,” he says. “I think everyone should do it more often.”

Sometimes the best way to celebrate is by helping someone else do the same. This week’s Good Neighbors are the residents of Chosen Vision, sharing joy one birthday at a time.

To learn more about Chosen Vision, visit www.chosenvision.org.

