Good Neighbors: A Story of Recovery, Hope, and Second Chances

JACKSON, Mich. — Tonight's Good Neighbors story is about second chances.

It's about what can happen when someone is struggling and, instead of turning away, people keep showing up anyway.

For one Mid-Michigan man, that support may have saved his life. Now, he hopes his story might help save someone else's.

There are some places people find when life is going well.

Then there are places people find when life completely falls apart.

Home of New Vision helps people struggling with addiction find recovery, support, and a path forward. For Shane Ring, it became that place.

Bobby Hoffman Home of New Vision

"I was introduced to Home of New Vision through being in the community and needing to get help, and I've been coming here for the better half of five years," Ring said.

Bobby Hoffman Shane Ring is a client of Home of New Vision

Five years.

Not five perfect years.

Five hard years filled with fear, addiction, and simply trying to survive another day.

Bobby Hoffman Brooke Cross and Shane Ring outside of Home of New Vision

But Ring says something different happened at Home of New Vision.

People stayed.

"Well, they provided me with support. If you need someone to go to court with you, someone will go to court with you. If you need someplace to go stay, they have the engagement center. They will help set you up going to treatment. They will meet you where you are at, basically," Ring said.

Brooke Cross has seen what addiction can do.

Bobby Hoffman Brooke Cross is the Director of Jackson Services

But she's also seen what recovery can do because she's lived both experiences herself.

That means when people walk through the doors feeling broken, they're often greeted by someone who truly understands. Someone who remembers what it felt like.

"The best part of my job is to watch people come full circle into finding themselves, rebuilding their own lives, and taking their control back," Cross said.

Perhaps no story represents that journey better than Ring's.

"I am very proud of Shane," Cross said. "A few years ago, I prayed every day that I wouldn't lose Shane to the struggle."

Bobby Hoffman Shane Ring and Brooke Cross

Today, Ring is approaching two years of sobriety.

Not overnight.

Not perfectly.

But piece by piece, day by day, and choice by choice.

"It doesn't happen overnight and it doesn't happen in a week or a month. It takes some time, so you have to just be patient and try your hardest to do the next right thing and stay on the path," Ring said.

And maybe that's what makes Home of New Vision such a Good Neighbor.

Not because it promises instant transformation.

But because the people there refuse to stop believing that people can change.

"The biggest misconception I see from community members is that people don't recover and they are going to permanently be a menace or a thief or whatever their negative cogitation of that person is and not seeing the other side of it," Cross said.

Ring hopes others who are struggling can see what's possible.

"If I can do it, anybody really can do it," he said.

Sometimes being a Good Neighbor means giving somebody food or a place to stay.

Sometimes it means helping someone believe their life is still worth saving.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or substance abuse, Home of New Vision offers free recovery support services throughout Mid Michigan.

Learn more at HomeOfNewVision.org.

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