Animal lovers unite to help the hundreds of dogs, cats, and other animals that are homeless.

LANSING, Mich. — Nearly 400 animals come into the Capital Area Humane Society each month and then are adopted out.

That wouldn't be possible without the volunteers who are this week's good neighbors.

If there is a common link between all the volunteers, it’s that they all love spending their extra time taking care of animals.

Kevin Eedy says spending time with the animals makes him happy.

“They want somebody to pet them and to give them some exercise, pay attention to them, give them some love. It’s everything you do with your dogs at home. And it makes you feel good,” he said.

Kevin says he spends about 20 hours a week volunteering with the dogs at the Capital Area Humane Society.

“When you get a chance to see the adopters with their dogs and you get to help them meet their new dog, it sure is heartwarming. To see people adopting puppies and the older dogs, it'll bring tears to your eyes and make you happy.”

Kevin is not alone. Sue Carr and Cheryl Rice are also volunteers. Each has their own reason for showing up each week to donate their hours.

Cheryl says she gets a lot out of volunteering.

“Homeless animals are close to my heart because they're in a situation that they have any control over," she said. "They didn't make this choice and many, many times. It's not their fault at all that they ended up here, but it doesn't matter. The result is they don't have a home. And luckily at Capitol area Humane Society, they have a good adoption rate. And the animals are safe here until they get adopted.”

Sue agrees.

“I love to foster," she said. "And so probably my biggest joy is bringing these cats home and getting them healthy and socializing them and then watching them get adopted. That is like the ultimate of everything. I retired, and I only retired when I could find something I love to do. I love the Humane Society. The animals here are so well taken care of."

Penny Myers is the community relations director at the Capital Area Humane Society says the volunteers are the backbone of the shelter.

“They do all sorts of things from laundry to cleaning to feeding and socializing our animals which is so very important because the shelter can be stressful," she said.

And Penny says they couldn’t do it without the help and generosity of the mid-Michigan community.

“And what's exciting is we have our largest fundraiser of the year, our Furball Gala and that's coming up next week. We're so grateful to have an in- person event, because unfortunately we've had to cancel the past few years.”

The annual Fur Ball takes place Friday, April 29.

We would like to say thank you to the Capital Area Humane Society volunteers for continuing to make a difference in the lives of homeless animals.

You are this week’s Good Neighbor.

