A Saturday morning tradition is helping Lansing's less fortunate

LANSING, Mich. — This week’s Good Neighbor organizes a weekly event in downtown Lansing called Saturday breakfast outreach. For the last eight years, no matter the weather, Linda Hornberger from Mason goes to downtown Lansing to give out food, water and supplies to those less fortunate. Her mission is to make a difference.

“It breaks my heart to think there are people that don't have food. I mean, you and I just take it for granted. You get up in the morning and you walk over to the refrigerator, and you get something to eat. There are people in Lansing that don't have that. They can't just walk to the fridge. Some of them are living on the streets. They are so grateful just to have a sloppy job for lunch or whatever it is that we're making.”

Linda says she has a calling to make a difference. She isn’t part of any charity or non-profit. She makes the food herself and hauls it to downtown Lansing every Saturday morning to give it away.

Lansing resident Fonda Brewer often helps out.

"She's committed, summer, winter, fall, spring, raining or snowing. She has something in her to do good. It's in her soul and she knows these people by name, they know her. She knows about their families; she's making sure that they are aware of services that are available through the State and other resources that can help them get back on their feet. She believes in everybody getting a fresh start.

Linda says before COVID she would have over 100 people show up each week for a meal. In the middle of the Pandemic, she would give out 50 to 60 sack lunches.

"It just makes me feel good that I can help. Even if it was just one person that came, that would be enough. And we do it all winter long."

Ashley Adkins also helps Linda.

"Linda is a good neighbor because she just cares about everybody. She doesn't question why you're here, why you need a meal. She is just here to serve others."

A man who goes by the name Naje says he is grateful to Linda.

"Linda is a good neighbor because she has God by her side. Simple!"

If you or someone you know experiences food insecurity you can reach out to Linda by visiting her Facebook page by searching Saturday Morning Breakfast Outreach or by clicking the following link https://bit.ly/3hhzyAv

Linda Hornberger for your consistent dedication to helping others in downtown Lansing, you are this week’s Good Neighbor

