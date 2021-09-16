A leaky roof could have caused a lot of stress. Thanks to good neighbors it's no longer a problem

HOLT, Mich. — This week's good neighbors took to social media to ask for assistance when one of their neighbors needed help. What happened next proves many good people will go to great heights to help others.

Holt resident Marion Wilson brings sunshine to many people when playing her keyboard.

She's been blind most of her life but has no trouble finding the instrument's keys.

Elijah Zech, FOX 47 News, 2021 Marion Wilson

Each week she posts a few tunes on Facebook to give her followers something to smile about.

Marion's music skills have helped her find work in the past but when COVID hit her career hit a low note. Then, her roof started leaking, putting Marion and her husband, Paul, in a tough spot.

"Even if DHS would let us there's not really any leeway to save for an emergency. When the roof started leaking over Paul one day, I'm like, 'we need help!'"

Marion says she didn't know what to do other than ask her social media followers for help.

Marion's friend and Facebook follower, Amy Birch, saw the post and immediately shared the message.

Elijah Zech, FOX 47 News, 2021 John Hayhoe

Holt resident John Hayhoe saw Amy's post and said he was inspired to help collect funds to replace Marion's roof. Then, as they say, "the message went viral." John says once the message got out there, help came fast.

"Within two hours, the whole community came together. I had some $ 20's, $ 50's, and 1's. I had four people donate $100. They didn't even know these people, but because their Holt neighbors, they said, 'hey, if this had happened to me, my neighbor would have taken care of me. And so, I want to take care of them.'”

Elijah Zech, FOX 47 News, 2021 Amy Birch

Holt resident Dan Janetzke says he saw the post and immediately knew he had to help.

"John had posted on Facebook, and I was scrolling through it looking. He asked for help, and I mean, I don't have much, but I donated a little bit, and I like to help our community. I've lived here my whole life. It's a great community, and someday, you know, you might need the help. And it's always good to pay it forward."

John Hayhoe collected the money and presented Amy with a check for $734 to pay for Marion and Paul's new roof.

Elijah Zech, FOX 47 News, 2021 Dan Janetzke

Marion Wilson says she is beyond thankful.

"It amazes me that they would have moved that fast. Wow, thank you so much!"

We want to say thank you, Amy Birch, John Hayhoe, Dan Janetzke, and all the people who came to Marion and Paul's rescue. You are this week's Good Neighbors.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook