Yoga with Shelter Puppies is back at Yoga Connect in Haslett

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In an effort to get 13 shelter dogs adopted, the pups joined a yoga class in Haslett Sunday morning.

Yoga Connect in Haslett partnered with local nonprofit Happy Feet Pet Rescue to host their third Yoga with Shelter Puppies event.

Owner of Yoga Connect Haslett Samantha Corbit said she has a special place in her heart for puppies, and, each time they do it, the rescue gets a wave of 10 to 15 applications from a class of 30 people.

"We did a couple back-to-back, but then with COVID we had to put it on hold for a while," Corbit said. "So, we're really happy to bring it back."

Corbit said there will be more in the future.

"Whenever Happy Feet has a lot of puppies they will reach out to us and then we'll plan like six weeks in advance," Corbit said.

"We do adoption events once a quarter just because the rescue is pretty small," rescue volunteer Tracy Conly said. "So we never know how many puppies we're going to have."

Registration is $30 and Corbit said classes fill up fast.

Information on how to adopt, foster, volunteer and donate can be found here.

