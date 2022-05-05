Williamston volunteers plant a forest

WILLIAMSTOWN TWP., Mich. — Residents and volunteers fron the Williamston Scouts, Garden Club and the Williamston Sunrise Rotary planted trees to start a forest at the Williamstown Township Community Park on Grand River Road.

Over 50 volunteers planted over 400 trees across 12 acres with an additional 85 to be planted soon.

The forest planting was made possible by a grant received from the Department of Natural Resources.

