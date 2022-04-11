Williamston Twisters reopens after two years

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — After almost two years, Twisters in Williamston is back open.

On a bright and warm April Sunday, people lined up and debated on the perfect flavor.

“It’s warm and you got ice cream and they got the new windows and it’s pretty nice,” said 10 year-old Micah.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2022. A hot fudge sundae at Twisters in Williamston.

Twisters wasn't busy just because of the nice weather, but because it was missed in the community.

“March of last year we were in here setting up getting ready to open for our season," said Twisters owner Nick Spadafore. “We were going to open on March 4 and on March 3 I was in there setting up and something caught on fire before I could put it out.”

Firefighters put the blaze out in 45 minutes, but it wasn't fast enough.

“The inside was pretty much ruined," Spadafore said. “We had to get all new equipment, new ceiling, new furnace, everything, pretty much everything.”

After a year of rebuilding, the community is lining up once again for a sweet treat.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2022. Diana, 5 years-old, enjoying what's left of her chocolate ice cream with rainbow sprinkles.

"We just missed everybody and being here," Spadafore said. "My employees I've missed them so much so it's good to be back open."

Micah said you can't get ice cream like it anywhere else.

“It’s not the regular ice cream you get from the store it’s like really good ice cream and it’s local,” Micah said.

While it's the ice cream that keeps people coming back, it's the memories that are priceless.

“You should come here it’s in Williamston," Micah said.

Twisters in Williamston is open every day from 1 to 9 p.m.

