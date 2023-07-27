Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

Actions

Williamston Sunrise Rotary Club hosts Red Cedar River photo contest

Red Cedar River cleaners
Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2022.
Boy and girl scout troops in Williamston assist the local rotary clubs in keeping the Red Cedar River clean for the summer.
Red Cedar River cleaners
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 14:37:52-04

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — The Williamston Sunrise Rotary Club is calling on community members to submit photos of the Red Cedar River for a contest.

The club is looking for photos to feature in next years Red Cedar River Celebration Day promotional materials.

Photos must fit the themes of Nature's Beauty, People on the River or Wildlife in Focus.

Prizes will be awarded to the following placements.

  • First place: 2024 Williamston Rotary Duck Race Gaggle (30) of Ducks Ticket
  • Second place: 2024 Troop 63 Pancake Breakfast Family Ticket
  • Third place: 2024 Williamston Rotary Duck Race Flock (5) of Ducks Ticket

Participants must fill out the submission form and email it to williamstonsunriserotary@gmail.com.

This year's Red Cedar River Celebration Day is Saturday, Sept. 30.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter