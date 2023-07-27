Williamston Sunrise Rotary Club hosts Red Cedar River photo contest

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — The Williamston Sunrise Rotary Club is calling on community members to submit photos of the Red Cedar River for a contest.

The club is looking for photos to feature in next years Red Cedar River Celebration Day promotional materials.

Photos must fit the themes of Nature's Beauty, People on the River or Wildlife in Focus.

Prizes will be awarded to the following placements.



First place: 2024 Williamston Rotary Duck Race Gaggle (30) of Ducks Ticket

Second place: 2024 Troop 63 Pancake Breakfast Family Ticket

Third place: 2024 Williamston Rotary Duck Race Flock (5) of Ducks Ticket

Participants must fill out the submission form and email it to williamstonsunriserotary@gmail.com.

This year's Red Cedar River Celebration Day is Saturday, Sept. 30.

