Williamston man arrested in connection to suspicious death in May 2021

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Williamston man was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for the crime of torture and domestic violence.

According to a news release from the Williamston Police Department, this arrest is in connection to an ongoing investigation into a suspicious death that occurred in May 2021.

"After hundreds of hours of investigation, numerous search warrants and interviews, a male was arrested after a warrant was authorized by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of torture and domestic violence," the release said.

The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center assisted Williamston police in the arrest and the ongoing investigation, and "additional charges may be filed in the future."

