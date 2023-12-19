Williamston Community Schools under investigation by the State of Michigan

It's a controversial topic in school districts everywhere, and now the controversy has made it's way to Williamston.

Williamston Community Schools are under investigation after a student filed a complaint alleging the school did not allow them to use a bathroom that aligned with their gender identity.

The investigation began in October, and is still ongoing.

This story is one that's reached a couple of our neighborhoods, like this one here in Potterville. It's about transgender bathroom policies. And now that controversy has come to Williamston.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights confirmed that a student at Williamston Community Schools filed a complaint against the school, and the school has been under a gender discrimination investigation since October.

The Michigan chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union confirmed the complaint alleges Williamston Community Schools would not allow the student to use the bathroom that aligned with their gender identity.

Williamston Community Schools Superintendent Adam Spina told me he was unable to comment on the investigation at this time, but referred me to the School Board's policy on gender identity.

The policy reads "WCS shall accept the gender identity that each student asserts reflection the student's legitimately held belief once the student and/or his or her parent/guardian, as appropriate, notifies District administration that the student intends to assert a gender identity that differs from previous representations or records."

The Department of Civil Rights says the investigation is ongoing.

