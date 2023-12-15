A controversial transgender bathroom policy has stirred up conflict in the Potterville community

Parents debated the school's bathroom policy.

The controversial transgender bathroom policy at Potterville high school

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We are continuing to follow the controversial transgender bathroom policy at Potterville high school which has stirred up conflict in the community.

"These girls that are, going and using their biological bathrooms, they do not feel safe,"

"They just want to be treated like everybody else."

To understand both sides of this issue. We take you back more than a month ago. When parents say a transgender person who identifies as a female used the female bathroom at the high school.

That led to a contentious board meeting where parents debated the school's bathroom policy.

"When does it stop, the child themselves might not be the issue, right now, but down the road we keep allowing this, you got older men going into the bathroom with girls you can't stop," Potterville resident Brittany archer said.

Brittany Archer has lived in the Potterville community her whole life, and says that now. for the first time, she doesn't feel safe taking her daughter to school.

"You have male in the girl's bathroom." Potterville resident Brittany archer said.

But other people in the community like Kallie Strouse feel differently.

Their identity, is of such, and they deserve to go to the bathroom just like any other person deserves to go to the bathroom,"

"The child has been named, to me it's more of a hunt against this child, then to actually care about what bathroom their using,"

The next school board meeting will be held at Potterville high school January 8th.

