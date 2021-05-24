Williamston Community Schools provides free prom

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Williamston Community Schools arranged a free prom for high school juniors and seniors on Saturday.

Prom was held under an open tent at the football and track complex in downtown Williamston.

Williamston High School , 2021

Adam Spina, superintendent of the Williamston Community Schools, said "the school district followed all COVID-19 safety requirements as required by the Department of Health and Human Services."

All students were served individually packaged meals provided by several local restaurants.

Williamston High School, 2021

For the event to happen, school leaders had to make numerous adjustments to the arrangements over the last several months. Prom plans first changed when the original venue was canceled due to COVID-19 indoor gathering restrictions.

“The class and student government advisers did a phenomenal job of thinking outside the box to provide a memorable event for our students,” said Williamston High School Principal Steven Delp.

Williamston High School, 2021

In recent weeks other districts also had similar events either organized by the schools themselves like we recently shared about the Holt Public Schools or parents in the district such as at Waverly High School.

Williamston High School, 2021

Chris Lewis is a member of the Williamston Community Schools Board of Education

