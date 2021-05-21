Waverly High School cancelled prom, so parents are stepping up

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — When Waverly High School canceled its prom for the second year in a row, senior Anastasia Douglas was devastated.

"We waited most of our lives for this moment. And a lot of people you know they didn't have the opportunity to go to prom their sophomore year," Douglas said. "Which I had the opportunity to go, so I got to have you know one prom. But a lot of other people they didn't get to ever have the opportunity, so it was upsetting."

Now parents are stepping up to to make sure their children don't leave high school without a prom night.

Scripps Students are walking into prom.

Waverly High School Principal Chris Huff said it became clear around February that having a traditional prom wasn't realistic. He said the Barry-Eaton District Health Department advised them against holding proms.

"So we decided that having a prom and the risks associated with it, remember this was before teenagers could get vaccinated also, just was too risky," Huff said.

Huff said he feels they made a good decision under the circumstances they were dealing with at the time.

"In retrospect, if we had a crystal ball and we knew things would clear up as rapidly as they have, I think we probably would have definitely done some things differently," said Huff. "But under the circumstance at that time, and even like I said up until about a month ago, we were wondering are we ever going to have students back in the building."

Now, the school is organizing a senior class trip to Cedar Point instead.

But parents like Melisa Keck felt bad that students "didn't get one last year because of COVID and now here they are going into their last days of their senior year not having that as well."

So they're organizing their own, an event not affiliated with the high school.

The parent-organized prom is scheduled for June 25 at the Grand Woods Pavilion in Delta Township, where there is indoor and outdoor seating.

COVID protocols will be in place, and there will be a DJ, photographer and snacks. Keck said they're also looking at a photo booth.

The event is free, but they're taking donations to cover some of the costs. Some parents have donated money towards the hall, purchased supplies and will be donating their time chaperoning.

Payton Keck, Melissa Keck's daughter, is a junior at Waverly and is going to the prom. She said she's excited about the event and is trying to get the word out.

"I'm trying to message a bunch of my friends that I know and trying to get them to message people that they know so we can get more people. Especially seniors to go because it's kind of like a last opportunity before they go off to college."

And as Douglas's senior year quickly comes to an end she said she's grateful that parents are stepping up.

"I didn't think anyone was going to do it. But I'm definitely blessed and happy that they're making that decision to help us out," Douglas said.

Students need to RSVP and can click here to join the Facebook page for more information.

