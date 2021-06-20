Williamston Cat lady Sara Brockmiller is asking for help from community members to foster cats

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Sara Brockmiller has become pretty well known in the Williamston community.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Sara Brockmiller holds one of her community cats named Snot Nose.

“I’m known as the Williamston Community Cat lady,” Brockmiller said.

For taking care of outdoor cats by feeding them, loving them, and trapping them.

“Trapping cats is not always easy," Brockmiller said. "They don’t always work with you, they sometimes are little stinkers and like to you know rub on the trap and stuff and not go in it so it takes a lot of time.”

Brockmiller traps, neuters, and returns most cats to lower the kitten population.

“A lot of TNR cats that you see they have their left ear that is tipped," said Brockmiller. "That is a general sign that says hey I’m cared about someones loved me enough to trap me, fix me and get me vaccinated.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Brockmiller traps, neuters and returns cats to try to reduce the cat population.

As far as how many she's trapped, there's too many to count.

“Oh boy, hundreds and hundreds of cats probably,” Brockmiller said.

Now, she's asking for help.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Brockmiller said this litter of kittens needs help. But she can't take them in due to panleukopenia in her home and is hoping more foster people volunteer to help.

Brockmiller is caring for kittens who are carrying a contagious disease.

“Right now I’m currently dealing with panleukopenia which is the kitty version of parvo which is extremely deadly and extremely, extremely communicable,” Brockmiller said.

Meaning she can't take in any more cats for at least a year, but there's so many in the community that needs help.

“For people like me it’s really hard to say no to baby kittens or any cat that needs your help,” said Brockmiller.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Brockmiller said this kitten is probably around two to three months old.

She said this hobby isn't easy.

“We get the sickest and the worst cases, you know? Babies with no feet, babies with missing eyes, it’s not fun," Brockmiller said. "It’s not happy always.”

But it has its good parts too.

“Once they’re healthy and they make it through all this trauma and this and that and then to see them live their lives, it pushes me to go further and not give up and not stop because I know that I’ve made those people and those cats lives so much better,” she said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Brockmiller said although the cats are outdoor and feral, some build trust with certain people in the community over time.

There are people in the community who have grown to love these cats as much as Brockmiller does.

“A lot of them do it despite the rules of where they live even which is even better because I know they might be breaking the rules but it’s for a good cause,” Brockmiller said.

Brockmiller is asking the community to extend their love and helping hands just a little bit more to help her and the community cats that need a foster home to reside in.

“If everybody was nice to them and loved them and helped fix them, then things would be a lot better for everybody, I think,” Brockmiller said.

If you're interested in helping Brockmiller, you can visit Saved by Zade or visit Brockmillers Facebook group, the Williamston Community Cat Project, to see how you can help.

