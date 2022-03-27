Williamston boys basketball wins first state championship since 1940

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Williamston boys basketball team is celebrating this weekend after their first division II championship win since 1940.

"We all had goals at the beginning of season coach had us write them down on note cards, like team goals and everyone in our season, everyone on our team had a winning state championship season," said Williamston basketball senior J Wallace. "That's why I think it feels so good. It's because we've worked so hard for this."

The team played at the Breslin Center Saturday night against Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Wallace said they walked on the court with confidence.

"Our mentality was that we were the best team on the floor, and that if we played the right way, that we are going to win the game," Wallace said. "That was the we prepare for those moments all season and there was no nervousness and anxiety. We were we were locked in and ready to go."

Senior Mason Docks said they went out there and gave it their all.

"We have 10 seniors on our team," Docks said. "So just go on and on and your last name ever, you know, everyone's just gonna give it their all. Just go hard."

The game went into overtime and Williamston came out on top in a 68-65 win. Docks and Wallce said winning was surreal.

“This is our fourth year playing on this team and it feels great because to go out like this, because it's really hard to win your last game," Wallace said. "That's what our coach said, and the last time I ever put my Williamson Jersey I'm glad it was the Breslin ended the way it did.“

"Just brings just a feeling of satisfaction," Docks said. "That was when I noticed that we were able to do it together. You know, we're all really close on the team. So it's just it's just really fun that we were able to just go with all the all of our friends and all of our guys.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook