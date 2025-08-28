'Widely publicized' knife attack in East Lansing leads to arrest

EAST LANSING, Mich — A 21-year-old Lansing man faces multiple felony charges following a "widely publicized" knife incident in downtown East Lansing last weekend.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane announced that Nathan Leslie Warner has been charged with one count of felonious assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the Ann Street Plaza on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Here's what happens when you call 911

Warner was arraigned on August 25, 2025, in the 54B District Court in East Lansing. He was released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.

Warner's probable cause conference is scheduled for September 5, and his preliminary exam is set for September 11.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.