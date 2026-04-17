EAST LANSING, Mich — A deadly officer-involved shooting that followed a stabbing at the corner of Lake Lansing and Abbot roads Wednesday night is under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Police are conducting an independent investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred following a stabbing at Lake Lansing and Abbot roads in East Lansing.

A law firm identified the victim of the initial stabbing as a shareholder at the firm.

They say he underwent surgery and is recovering.



WATCH BELOW: What will the investigation into the officer-involved shooting in East Lansing look like?

What will the investigation into the officer-involved shooting in East Lansing look like?

East Lansing Police confirmed the deadly shooting and turned the investigation over to the Michigan State Police. Lt. Rene Gonzalez with the Michigan State Police explained the process of investigating an officer-involved shooting.

"When something this serious happens, like an officer-involved shooting or some significant incident, having the Michigan State Police conduct the investigation ensures it's done independently and fairly. That is essential for maintaining the public confidence," Lt. Gonzalez said.

Lt. Gonzalez says after an officer-involved shooting, departments reach out to the Michigan State Police. The agency's Special Investigation Section immediately heads to the scene to interview witnesses and suspects, and gather evidence like surveillance footage or body camera video.

"Once that is all put together, and we're sure that this is a good report that shows what the officer was doing, why they did it, that type of thing, or why this happened, we send that over to the appropriate agency. That could be the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office, since that's where this happened, or it could be to the Attorney General's Office, where they'll investigate it as well," Lt. Gonzalez said.

He says the investigation process can take anywhere from a week to a year.

"We want to get the facts correct. That's why they take so long. We want the public to know that we're not pushing this under the rug and hoping it goes away," Lt. Gonzalez said.

The law firm Foster Swift confirmed the stabbing victim is Douglas Mielock, a shareholder with the firm's Lansing office. They say Mielock received surgery and is currently recovering.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.