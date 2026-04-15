ELPD responds to a reported stabbing that led to an officer-involved shooting

The East Lansing Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing that led to an officer-involved shooting.

Traffic on Abbot just south of Lake Lansing Rd is blocked off right now.

MSP is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities say more information will be expected in a release later tonight.

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