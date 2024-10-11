What do Meridian Township neighbors want to see in their new Township Manager?

Meridian Township officially posted its opening for a new Township Manager this week.

The move comes after Frank Walsh's resignation in April after an investigation into complaints made against Walsh.

Video shows what neighbors hope to see in the next manager.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Meridian Township has officially begun the search process for its next Township Manager. I spoke with neighbors about what they're hoping to see as a new era begins.

"I think they've been doing a pretty good job," Don Martyn said.

Don Martyn has lived in Meridian Township for quite some time.

"Yeah since 1969," Martyn said.

Over five-and-a-half decades, he's seen quite a few changes in township leadership, and following Frank Walsh's resignation in April after an investigation into complaints made against Walsh, the township has begun the process of hiring a new Manager.

WATCH BELOW: Timeline of Meridian Township Manager resignation

"I want to put this behind us, because we really want to move forward and that's what we're doing," Marna Wilson said.

Township Trustee Marna Wilson says the township should celebrate progress they've made in recent years, from developments like Trader Joe's coming to town, to regional collaborations like their relationship with Michigan State, and it's something they hope to continue under the new manager.

"It's a draw for many people to come and live in this community," Wilson said. "And we're very proud of the services we provide."

Martyn agrees, but says he has a few things he wants the township to prioritize going forward as a new era begins.

"I'm real disappointed that we haven't been able to develop the old four corners of Okemos," Martyn said. "I remember when I first came to Okemos it was a neat little spot there. I know it's been hard to do, but it's kind of sad to see those four corners empty with nothing there."

The posting for the Township Manager position is open and applications will be accepted until October 30th. From there, the top candidates will get interviews with the Township Board in November, with the goal of having the next manager hired by the end of the year.

