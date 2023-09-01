Wharton Center show tickets go on sale Tuesday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The curtains are ready to rise again on the Wharton Center Stage and tickets for the 2023-2024 season go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Individual tickets for Hairspray, Mama Mia!, Funny Girl and Six go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tickets for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL will go on sale later this winter.

Tickets for all performing arts performances will also go on sale Tuesday.

Tickets can be purchased online, in-person at the Wharton Center Box Office or over the phone at (517) 432-2000 or 1-800-WHARTON.

