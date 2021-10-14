Webberville welcomes new pub to downtown

WEBBERVILLE MICH. — Mitchell's Pub and Grill is now open in downtown Webberville at 108 W. Grand River Ave., just in time for homecoming weekend.

“Mitchell’s Pub and Grill is co-owned by three of us. Myself, my cousin John and his wife, Kaitlynn,” said co-owner Travis Nack.

Nack and the other owners are no strangers to the area. Which is why they say they wanted to bring some livelihood back into the community.

“I’m from the small town of Webberville,” Nack said. “This was an excellent opportunity for us to invest some of our hard earned savings to bring it back to the community and get people involved again and really have something to offer that everybody can come to as a small town, local watering hole.”

The building where Mitchell's now stands used to be a restaurant.

“It was Fools Gold Saloon," Nack said. "The owner of this restaurant was retiring and was ready to move on with her next step of life and she had a great place and a great following.”

The pub had a soft opening last Friday and Nack said the turnout has been great.

“It’s been wonderful," Nack said. "Our customers are amazing.”

Especially for some of their most popular items.

“The most popular items we have on Friday, the Fish Fry is huge. We have walleye and we also have pollock which is a local favorite and our pizzas have always been outstanding and will continue to stay outstanding,” Nack said.

They also have new items.

“Our new items the oven backed subs, is a small pizza dough folded over with sub ingredients inside and, I can attest to this, they are very very good,” Nack said.

He expects this weekend to be even busier.

“Our Grand Opening, is Friday the fourteenth and then Sunday we’ll be auctioning off a lot of old vintage signs that were in the establishment before so it’ll be a silent auction, walk around check out the merchandise and see if it's something you want to take home from an old piece of Webberville a legacy item,” Nack said.

Mitchell's pub is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. or as Nack said, until the last person finishes their drink.

The silent auction on Saturday will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

