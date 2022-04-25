Water damage forces residents of SkyVue Apartments to move out

LANSING, Mich. — Residents living in the SkyVue apartments were forced to move out Sunday after major flooding damaged multiple floors of the building on April 13.

Residents say a burst pipe forced many Michigan State University students out of their apartments just before finals week.

“There was a message from city of Lansing saying that you cannot enter the unit because you have to evacuate. And Skyview did offer some students to go to hotels through the like for a whole week almost," said Qasem Albaydan, a resident of SkyVue. "And today is the move out day.”

Albaydan said the flooding started on the ninth floor and much of the extensive damage was on the lower floors. He and his roommate Ahmed Al-Saegh had a lease that ran through August but SkyVue’s management company, Greystar, offered all residents three options; to terminate their lease immediately, to relocate with another Greystar lease, or to relocate just until the end of finals week on May 8, he said.

“We've been offered three options and I think all the three options were fair," Albaydan said.

The two decided to simply end their lease.

“We have a lot of friends that offered places, so yeah, we're going to be okay," Albaydan said.

Fox 47 reached out to SkyVue Apartments for comment but they declined an interview.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook